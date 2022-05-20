Rita Ora has no regrets about turning down the chance to compete in the 'Eurovision Song Contest' - insisting it wasn't the right "path" for her.

The pop star, 31, was an aspiring singer without a record deal when she was offered the chance to represent the UK at the annual competition back in 2009 and although she was initially "very excited" about the opportunity, she ultimately felt it wasn't the route to chart stardom she was looking for.

Speaking on the 'Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba' podcast alongside her sister and manager Elena, she explained: "This was before I had even been offered a record deal.

"It was an opportunity. It came up to audition in front of Andrew Lloyd Webber and I did it, and I got it.

"I was very excited, but I also felt like it wasn’t my time and that wasn’t my route into the music industry. I know I was so young to make that decision, but something told me that it wasn’t my path, so I didn’t do it and said no.

"I wanted to write songs and it didn’t fit me. That was a decision we made together (with her sister and manager Elena) probably one of the first big decisions.”

Elena became Rita's manager just because the 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker kept asking for her opinion and advice, and she thinks they make a great partnership.

When asked how the sisters ended up working together, Elena said: "Rita would just ask for my opinion and then she started every day.

"As creative as we are, it is impossible to do everything ... it really makes sense when she is negotiating numbers and I don’t even have a clue what is happening - that is what a good team is, it's protecting you".

After turning down 'Eurovision', Rita landed a record deal with Roc Nation and went on to released her first single with DJ Fresh, 'Hot Right Now', in 2012.

Her debut album, 'Ora, was released later that year and hit number one on the UK singles chart.

The UK was represented at 'Eurovision' 2009 by Jade Ewen who came fifth with the song 'It's My Time' and went on to become a member of 'Sugababes'.

Rita and Elena appear on 'Sibling Revelry', the second episode of the second series of 'Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba'. It is available to download now exclusively at http://www.audible.co.uk/Coupledom2.