Sir Paul McCartney tops Sunday Times Music Rich List

Sir Paul McCartney has topped the list of Britain and Ireland's richest musicians.

The 79-year-old star has a personal fortune worth £865 million, which is up £45 million from last year thanks to his COVID-delayed Got Back tour and 'The Beatles: Get Back' documentary.

Irish rockers U2 are in second place on The Sunday Times Music Rich List, with an overall worth of £625 million, while composer Andrew Lloyd Webber sits in third position with £495 million.

The 'Cats' composer is followed on the list by Sir Elton John, who has seen his fortune increase by £20 million over the last 12 months, meaning he's now worth £395 million.

The top four places are actually unchanged from 2021. However, Sting has climbed from ninth to fifth, having earned as much as £100 million over the last year.

The 70-year-old musician - who had a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2021 - is now worth £320 million.

Elsewhere, Rolling Stones stars Sir Mick Jagger (£318 million) and Keith Richards (£303 million) are listed in sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Olivia Harrison, the widow of Beatles icon George Harrison, and their 43-year-old son Dhani Harrison are now worth £295 million, while Sir Ringo Starr's fortune has been listed at £285 million.

The top ten is rounded out by Ed Sheeran, who is notably younger than the people above him.

The 31-year-old pop star - who is reported to be worth £260 million - has seen his fortune increase by £40 million over the last year, following the release of his fifth studio album, '='.

Calvin Harris sits one place outside the top ten, with £220 million, while Adele is in 23rd place, with £150 million, and Harry Styles is listed in 37th place, with £100 million.

