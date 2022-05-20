Reality TV star Spencer Pratt claims Brody Jenner got rejected by Amber Heard after he attempted to "hit on" the actress at a nightclub.

Spencer says the pair bumped into the 'Aquaman' star during a night out around 20 years ago before Amber had made it in Hollywood, and he says his pal unsuccessfully tried to woo her.

Speaking on Heather McDonald’s 'Juicy Scoop' podcast, Spencer explained: "We were like 20 in a club. Brody and I go up, and Brody’s gonna hit on Amber.

"She just moved out here from Texas, and we’re quizzing her. He’s trying to, you know, date her or go on a date - however Brody would like it worded."

'The Hills' star claimed Amber turned him down, saying: "She’s like, ‘I’m not going on a date with you.' And he’s like, ‘Huh?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m already dating a famous director. I’m gonna be a movie star. I wouldn’t dare go on a date (with you).'”

Spencer then added his pal retorted with a very strange comeback, pointing out a mole on her arm and telling her to get it checked for cancer.

He added: "(Brody said) 'What you should do is get to a doctor and get that mole removed because that looks cancerous.

"And he was serious! ... (The moment is) engrained in (his) brain (forever)."

Amber hails from Austin, Texas but moved to Los Angeles as a teenager to pursue a career in acting.

She landed roles in a number of music videos, including Kenny Chesney's 'There Goes My Life' before scoring small roles in TV shows such as 'The Mountain' and 'The O.C.'

Amber's film debut came in 2004 movie 'Friday Night Lights'.