Michael Sheen has welcomed his second child with Anna Lundberg.

The 53-year-old actor - who already has two-year-old Lyra with partner Anna, 27, as well as daughter Lily Mo, 23, from his previous relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale - took to Twitter on Friday (20.05.22) to announce that he had become a father for the third time the day before.

Without revealing the baby's name or sex, he shared an image of the infant's hand clutching his finger and captioned it: "And just like that….there was another monkey jumping on the bed #190522!"(sic)

The 'Twilight' star - who also dated 'Mean Girls' actress Rachel McAdams from 2010 to 2013 and comedienne Sarah Silverman from 2014 to early 2018 before meeting Anna the following year - first announced that his partner was expecting back in March.

At the time, he shared a photo of his 'Good Omens' character Aziraphale's white coat hanging on the back of a door and tweeted: "At times like this we need all the angels we can get. Sadly it’s time for this one to hang up his coat. However….#GoodOmens2(sic)"

He then followed it with an image of Anna's bump, with three hands touching it, and wrote: "…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight (sic)"

Anna shared the same photo and, also referencing 'Good Omens', wrote: "In these dark times, here's our little bit of light to share. #BabyNr2 #StillNotTheAntichrist (sic)"

Prior to the announcement, Michael spoke of how much he enjoyed the COVID-19 lockdowns because they had given him the opportunity to spent time with his partner and daughter.

He said: "There were no distractions. We got to enjoy this very special period of time with this little creature that had come into our lives, and be able to go out in the garden in nice weather with her and just focus on her."