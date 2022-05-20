Madonna has been banned from Instagram Live.

The 63-year-old pop icon has become known for sharing risque nude snaps on the social media platform in recent years but was shocked to receive a notification claiming she had "violated community guidelines" when attempting to go live to her 18 million followers.

Speaking in a video depicting the incident posted to her main Instagram page, she said: "Guys we're gonna go live. What the f***? We’re blocked from Live? Ew, what's happening?"

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker went on to reference her frequent nude photos shared on the app and joked that at that moment she was fully clothed and was left "speechless" when issued with an on-screen warning from the Meta-owned app regarding nudity.

She added: "I've never worn so many clothes in my life. I'm speechless!"

Instagram issued a warning to the pop megastar which explained that she must "respect" others on the platform and warned her to always "follow the law".

It read: "We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression. Help us foster this community. Post only your own photos and videos and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don't spam people or post nudity."

Back in November 2021, the 'Papa Don't Preach' songstress defiantly reposted images of herself posing suggestively on a bed after Instagram had taken them down "without warning" and was "astounded" that they had been removed because her nipple was on show.

At the time, she wrote: "I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple!"