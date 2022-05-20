Wendy Williams is "not in agreement" with a court-appointed financial guardian.

The 57-year-old star - who fronted 'The Wendy Williams Show' for over a decade until 2021 but is now in an ongoing battle with Wells Fargo who have frozen her assets and claimed she is "incapacitated" - has been assigned a financial guardian in order to gain "access to her millions" but a representative for the TV host has claimed she has disagreed with the decision, which was leaked to the press on Thursday (19.04.22).

Her lawyer La'Shawn Thomas told PageSix: "Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court. Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money."

Wendy - who was frequently absent from her talk show throughout 2021 due to her ongoing battle with Graves’ disease with the network ultimately handing her slot over to comedienne Sherri Shepherd - is said to feel "capable" that she can manage her own affairs and could employ a team to look after her money herself.

Thomas added: "Wendy feels that she is capable of hiring her own team who would work for her and not the court. [The report of the arrangement] may have been leaked [by Wells Fargo] in an attempt to lessen the public outcry and regulatory scrutiny mounting around them."

Meanwhile, former DJ Wendy previously said: "Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right and this is not fair."

Back in February, LaShawn Thomas insisted that Wendy feeling "fine" and "is of sound mind" amid her feud with Wells Fargo.