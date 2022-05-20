Alfie Allen is "in shock" over his Tony nomination.

The 35-year-old actor made his Broadway debut as menacing stranger Mooney in Martin McDonagh's play 'Hangmen' and has been nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play but admitted that he was initially "nervous" about treading the boards.

He said: "I'm slightly in shock a bit. [Doing Broadway] was something I was trying to block out at first because the pressure just felt so immense to me, which is silly. I was nervous during the rehearsals, but then as soon as we got into the theater — even before rehearsing in the theater, just being in the theater and in that space — I just relaxed into it a bit."

The former 'Game of Thrones' star - who played Theon Greyjoy on all eight seasons of the HBO fantasy series between 2011 and 2019 and won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role - went on to explain that his fellow castmates were "so supportive" and that while he grew up taking part in amateur dramatics, he still gets nervous backstage.

He told PEOPLE: "In the rehearsal rooms I was all over the place, but the cast was so supportive, and they really helped me. I was onstage from when I was a child doing community theater, doing pantomime, when I was very, very young, so the idea of being onstage, that doesn't really get on my nerves, do you know what I mean? But all the stuff before does. As soon as I get on [stage], I enjoy it."

Alfie - who is the younger brother of pop star Lily Allen, 37, - is set to star ibn the award-winning play about Britain's second-best executioner in the 1960s at the John Golden Theatre in New York until the show closes on June 18, with the 75th Annual Tony Awards cereomy is set to be held just days earlier on June 12.