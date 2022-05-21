Sharon Osbourne has said that her daughter Aimee is "lucky" to be alive after escaping a fire.

The 69-year-old TV star - who is mother to 38-year-old Aimee, who goes by the stage name of Aro, as well as Kelly, 37 and Jack, 36, with husband Ozzy - shared an article breaking the news of a fire at a Hollywood recording studio and noted that her eldest was one of the "lucky two" who made it out alive.

Sharon wrote on Instagram: "Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive."

The fire broke out at 6600 W. Lexington Ave in Los Angeles and claimed the life of one person but - according to reports - 78 firefighters were on the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze in in 51 minutes.

While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, former 'X Factor' judge Sharon called for safety regulations to be improved as she sent her prayers to the family of the as-yet unnamed person who lost their life in the "senseless" incident.

She added: "It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire we are sending our prayers to this person their family. What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire." (sic)