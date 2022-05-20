Kelly Rizzo wishes she could have "one more day" with late husband Bob Saget.

The 'Full House' star - who was found dead in a hotel room back in January at the age of 65 after suffering “blunt head trauma” - was married to Kelly from 2018 until his death and now his widow has had to "settle for memories" as she celebrated her 43rd birthday without him.

Alongside a series of videos from previous birthdays, she wrote on Instagram: "My birthday wish is to have one more day with Bob. But since I can’t have that, I’ll settle for memories. These are all videos shot by Bob on my past birthdays. He gave me the best birthdays I ever could have dreamed of and made me feel like the most special girl in the whole world. (The middle video is on a beach in Mexico when he got a beautiful guitar player to serenade me with my favorite songs while we had an incredible dinner.) .(sic)

The 'Eat Travel Rock' host went on to thank her tragic husband - who is also survived by his three adult daughters Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer - for their time together and vowed that she would "try" to celebrate the day despite her grief.

She added: " To Bob, I just want to say THANK YOU. And thank you to everyone for so much love and support. Today I’ll try to celebrate."

The birthday message comes just weeks after Kelly took to Instagram to share that she had the "best rainy day friend" in Bob.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of Bob posing with an umbrella, she wrote on Instagram: "I had the best rainy day friend. Rainy days were our fave bc we would watch our 'programs' while cuddling on the couch all day."(sic)