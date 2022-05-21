Sarah Ferguson says the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is an opportunity for the nation to celebrate the British monarch's selfless service during her 70-year reign.

The Duchess of York - who has Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with ex-husband Prince Andrew - says Britain will be united in showing their gratitude towards the 96-year-old royal for all she has done for the UK and the Commonwealth over the past seven decades.

She told Britain's OK! Magazine: "I think it's a time when the whole nation can unite and put the "Great" back into Great Britain.

"There is nothing better than a street party to bring a community together, and it's a chance for us all to celebrate the extraordinary life and service of our Queen."

She added: "She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

"I think people are increasingly excited about the idea of being able to show her how grateful they are for all she has done in her 70 years on the throne."

To mark the occasion, as part of the Trooping the Colour event, a six-minute flypast of more than 70 aircraft will take place.

Planes from the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force (RAF) will soar over Buckingham Palace on June 2, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed.

Prince Charles, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne are among the royals who will be joining the Queen for the historic occasion.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "I'm proud that the Armed Forces are leading the nation in celebration with such a spectacular display.

"Throughout the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, we will all enjoy the expertise, skill and talent of our Armed Forces as we celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne."

Prince Harry reportedly told the monarch that he wasn't "keen" for himself and Meghan to appear on the balcony following their decision to step down as senior royals two years ago, although they will travel to the UK from California for the celebrations.

The couple's biographer Omid Scobie wrote in a column for Yahoo!: "As is often the case, the reality is much less severe when you hear that Prince Harry had already spoken with his grandmother about the possibility of not attending Trooping the Colour long before last week's announcements.

"I’m told by a source that the Duke of Sussex had actually expressed some time ago that he and Meghan were very keen to be a part of the Jubilee engagements, including the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, but less so for the formal balcony moment, which was felt on both sides to be more appropriate for their lives prior to stepping back."