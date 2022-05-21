Gen Z are looking to social media to pick up alternative hobbies, finds new research.

Young people - those born after 1997 and 2003 - are getting new ideas for what to do with their leisure time on platforms such as Tik Tok, Instagram and YouTube, such as Bubble Nails, roller-skating and Digital Pet Portraiture, according to a survey that asked 1,500 people about their favourite hobbies to mark the launch to the Samsung Galaxy A53.

Their findings assert that 70 per cent found a creative pursuit via their smartphone, and 40 per cent have shown off their new found fun on their social media profiles. TikTok proved the most popular to source new means of leisure activities with 55 percent citing it as one with Instagram and YouTube trailing behind with 51 per cent and 48 per cent respectively.

DeVante Walters agrees that there has “been a significant rise” in the interest in his hobby in the last year after the data collected by Samsung found

The 27-year-old roller-skater said: "There has been a significant rise in the roller-skating community in the past twelve months. Being without the gym for so long meant we had to adapt and find new interests that made us feel alive! That's what it's all about – a feeling. For me, roller-skating has always been a passion, so I took to social platforms like TikTok to share my moves, tips, and tricks - including dance routines. It's totally transformed my life and by using my Samsung Galaxy A53 5G I can shoot stable videos like a pro! Above all else, it is so important to connect with others, through inspiring them to join in, discover their inner talents and have fun with it."

Samsung believes that their new phone is “the ultimate tool” to explore the world of alternative hobbies.

Annika Bizon, Samsung UK Ireland’s Director of Marketing and Omnichannel Director said: "After two years of various lockdowns where our creativity could have been stiffened, it's no surprise we've seen an increase in awesome and unconventional hobbies coming from this generation. This audience craves expression, turning to social media outlets like never before, to watch, create and share their content. With devices like our new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Gen Z's have the ultimate tool to capture better shots thanks to the AI-powered camera, multi-lens camera and longer-lasting battery – so they can focus on bringing the fun and playfulness to content creation."