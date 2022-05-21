Lupita Nyong'o has dropped out of the miniseries 'The Lady In The Lake'.

Lupita, 39, was due to co-star alongside Natalie Portman and serve as executive producer of the Apple TV+ adaptation of Laura Lippman's 2019 novel but she has now left the project, according to Variety.

Portman remains as co-lead and executive producer and will star alongside Y'Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and Brett Gelman.

Filming in Baltimore started one month ago so Lupita will need to be replaced as soon as possible.

'The Lady In The Lake' is set 1960s Baltimore, where housewife turned aspiring reporter Maddie Schwartz (Portman) pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman.

Lupita was previously forced to pull out of another TV role in 2020, when she exited the HBO Max adaptation of the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie novel 'Americanah', due to scheduling issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lupita and Danai Gurira were due to executive produce the project, with Lupita starring and Danai writing and serving as showrunner.

It received a 10-episode order from the network, with Uzo Aduba, Corey Hawkins, Zackary Momoh, and Tireni Oyenusi co-starring.

However, the series was dropped after Lupita pulled out.