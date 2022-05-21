Harry Styles' girlfriend Olivia Wilde is showing her support for his new album.

Harry, 28, has just released his third solo album 'Harry's House' and Olivia, 38, took to her Instagram Stories to gush about it.

She posted a snippet of the track 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' and added the raising hands emoji to show her support.

Harry and Olivia went public with their romance in January 2021, after meeting on the set of psychological thriller 'Don't Worry Darling', which was directed by Wilde and co-stars Styles alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

Harry recently spoke about working with his girlfriend, saying: "I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia. It meant for a really nice experience working on that movie."

Olivia split from longtime fiance Jason Sudeikis - the father of her children Otis, eight, and Daisy, five - in November 2020 after nine years together and previously spoke about how happy she is with Harry.

She said: "I think what you see is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."