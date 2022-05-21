Jeremy Renner will star in a new movie about the opioid epidemic.

The 51-year-old actor will portray David Armstrong, the Pulitzer-prize winning investigative journalist who helped expose the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma's links to the crisis, according to Deadline.

Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly will write and direct the untitled project, which is being produced by Julie Yorn, Patrick Walmsley and David C. Glasser.

In a series of articles, Armstrong revealed how the Sackler family had aggressively marketed Purdue's painkiller OxyContin, which contributed to the opioid epidemic that killed more than 450,000 Americans over the past 20 years.

The drama is being sold in the Cannes Market through Expanded Media/LBI Entertainment and 101 Studios.

David Hutkin, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari will executive produce for 101 Studios.

Gaudet and Pullapilly told Deadline: “The real David Armstrong is a man of utmost integrity. We could not be more thrilled to have Jeremy on board to infuse that same integrity into his portrayal of David. We’re excited to work with such a great team to bring this story to a global audience."

Armstrong said he is "gratified that a movie audience will learn of the story behind this crisis, which has ruined so many lives. I am impressed with the vision Gita and Aron have for making this film and thrilled that an actor of Jeremy’s talent and ability will be a major part of telling this story."

Glasser added: "I can’t think of anyone better than Jeremy Renner to bring David Armstrong’s vital story to audiences. We have been lucky enough to see Jeremy’s tremendous talent first-hand working together on 'Mayor of Kingstown'. We can’t wait to see him tackle a project that we know will resonate with audiences.”