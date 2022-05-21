Candace Bushnell is reportedly dating a 21-year-old male model.

The 63-year-old 'Sex and the City' author is said to have met her latest love at a Fashion Week show this spring, and since then "she’s been taking him everywhere", according to the New York Post's Page Six.

While Candace's relationship with the model is believed to be casual, she is also reportedly being pursued by a 91-year-old suitor, according to a pal.

Meanwhile, back in December, Candace - who was married to New York City Ballet's Charles Askegard from 2002 until 2012 - revealed she had taken time out from dating.

She said: "I'm not dating, and I'm not in a relationship, and that's fine. I'm not saying that I won't in the future, but I think the reality is when you get older, you're not so worried about it.

"You've got to hang onto your soul. You have to be true to yourself, and as they say on The Bachelor, don't get involved for the wrong reasons.

"In a place like New York, you come across a lot of people who... They really have an agenda, as you know. And that can be a little bit disheartening, but you've got to hold on to your humanity."