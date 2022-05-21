Ciara's children feel "proud" of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photos.

The 36-year-old singer - who has Future, eight, with rap star Future, as well as Sienna, five, and Win, 19 months, with Russell Wilson - has revealed that her family have all been supportive of her decision to pose for the magazine.

The 'Goodies' hitmaker told People: "My kids are so proud.

"I will say this one. As soon as I start to pop pop, Future's like 'Stop Mom, like stop the pop Mom,' because he's like, I can see my mom."

Ciara thinks having the support of her family is the "best feeling in the world".

The chart-topping star - who married Russell in 2016 - explained: "All the love is amazing and it's the best feeling in the world ... And you have your loved ones by your side and when I feel them cheering me on, it means the world."

Kim Kardashian also stars in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and the brunette beauty recently admitted it's "crazy" to be on the cover of the magazine at 41 years old.

The reality star never thought she would have the opportunity to pose for the magazine.

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with rap star Kanye West - said: "I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves, I remember thinking that was just so cool. But I still thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model.

"It was always really young girls. I don't want to date myself or sound old. But in my 40s? That's crazy! I never thought in a million years that I would be shooting one myself."