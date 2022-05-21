Lauren Jauregui has learned to love her body.

The 25-year-old singer has taken to Twitter to express her love for her own body, insisting she'll always appreciate it, even if she doesn't "look like a Photoshopped version of [herself]".

Lauren - who joined Fifth Harmony as teenager, after starring on 'The X Factor' in 2012 - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Falling in love with my body in all its glory, no matter what weight. Even if I don’t look like a photoshopped version of myself every second, this body is beautiful and houses my beautiful spirit and I LOVE HER (sic)"

Lauren often uses her social media platforms to speak honestly about her mental health struggles and her political opinions.

The chart-topping singer previously explained that creating music also helps her to "make sense of life".

Lauren - who released her long-awaited debut solo EP, 'Prelude', in November - said: "Art is my catharsis. Art is the way that I make sense of life, what I'm feeling, and what I'm experiencing."

Lauren starred in Fifth Harmony alongside Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Camila Cabello.

But, in spite of their chart success, Lauren has confessed to struggling with anxiety and depression during her time in the band.

Reflecting on her experience in the girl group, she shared: "One of those things that I was going through a lot of in [Fifth Harmony] and outside of the group was anxiety and depression, which I found stemmed majorly from just this inner conflict that I had with deservability.

"Like, deserving to feel safe, deserving to feel taken care of, deserving a trustworthy team that isn't going to do something behind my back."