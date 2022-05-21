Milo Ventimiglia will return for the final season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.

The 44-year-old actor was known only as "Handsome Man" in season four of the award-winning show, and he's now poised to return for the fifth and final season.

Milo's character had an ill-fated hook-up with Midge, played by Rachel Brosnahan, in his last appearance in the drama.

Looking forward to the final series, Daniel Palladino - the show's executive producer - told TVLine: "We will see a nice, more extensive part two to ‘Milo and Rachel'."

Asked whether Milo's character will get an actual name in season five, Daniel replied: "Yes, we’ll find out his name."

Milo reunited with Daniel and executive producer Amy Sherman Palladino on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', having previously worked with them on the comedy-drama show 'Gilmore Girls'.

The actor relished the chance to work with them once again after so many years.

Milo - who starred as Jess Mariano in 'Gilmore Girls' - said in February: "Once 'Gilmore' wrapped, we never stopped talking. I’ve kept them close to my world and they’ve kept me close to theirs for a very long time.

"So, when Amy called and said, ‘Hey, would you come [on the show]?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely - whatever you guys need.’ So, it [was] just great. They’re such good people. And it’s always nice as an actor to work with creative writers that care so much about the work and the outcome and the process."

Milo also enjoyed the experience of working with Rachel, 31, on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.

He shared: "Rachel is a pal of mine, and we had a good time on set. And that’s all you can hope for."