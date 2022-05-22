Emilia Fox is "very happy" with her new partner Jonathan Stadlen.

The 47-year-old actress was previously married to Jared Harris - the son of late acting icon Richard Harris - in 2005, but the pair split three years later in 2008, before becoming legally divorced in 2010.

Emilia - who has 11-year-old daughter Rose with Jeremy Gilley - admits it's risky dating in her 40s, because you have to be prepared to "leave the past in the past" and be truly "honest" with your partner, but she couldn't be happier with the Netflix producer.

She said of her new romance: "Oh finding love in my 40s has been wonderful.

"I am very happy.

"While it is a risk in that you have to be honest with each other, prepared to leave the past in the past and look forward to building a future together, it is a truly joyous thing."

The 'Silent Witness' star - who has also enjoyed romances with the likes of Vic Reeves and Marco Pierre White - says her life has never been fuller than it feels in her 40s, because she knows what her "priorities" are.

She told Yours magazine: "I genuinely am feeling and finding such joy in life as a I get older.

"I feel like I've got to know myself a bit better, to know what I want in life and what my priorities are.

"When I was in my 20s, work dominated my life and while that was fantastic at the time, I knew that I wanted children at some point.

"I had my daughter Rose when I was in my mid-30s, and then of course everything changed priorities wise and it was all about juggling.

"Now I'm in my mid-40s and, while I'd never be presumptuous enough to tempt fate by saying my 'boxes are ticked' I am in a good place at the moment.

"My life feels richer because I've lived more and experienced more, and hopefully the more I experience, the richer it will become."