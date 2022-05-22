Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's dogs are the most pampered pooches on the planet.

The 'Firework' hitmaker and the 'Lord of the Rings' actor - who have 20-month-old daughter Daisy Dove together - are proud dog parents to poodle Buddy, who they got after losing Orlando's dog Mighty, and Katy's teacup poodles Nugget and Butters.

It's claimed the spoiled hounds have weekly trips to LA-based celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona, with appointments costing up to $2,400.

An insider said: "They spoil their pets like crazy.

"In fact, they spend more on their dogs than on themselves."

The insider added: "Money is no object ... It's no surprise these dogs have the best groomer in town."

The couple also pay for a dog trainer/walker to give them regular exercise while their busy parents are at work.

The source added to Heat magazine: "They have a trainer who exercises them and teaches them tricks.

"They're the most well-behaved dogs in the neighbourhood, and everyone wants to pet them on their walks.

"Katy and Orlando make sure the pups are well socialised and have a lot of playdates."

Katy is so close to her dog Nugget that she revealed she and the pooch were going on a vegan diet last year.

The 'I Kissed a Girl' hitmaker urged her followers to "pray for" her as she and her beloved poodle took the plunge in cutting all animal-based products out of their diets, having dabbled with a plant-based eating regime in recent times.

She tweeted at the time: "I’m about 95% ready to be 100% VEGAN… my dog Nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past 4 monthz. Pray for us ok (sic)"

In 2018, Katy's assistant heroically saved Nugget's life.

The 37-year-old singer almost lost her beloved dog when the poodle jumped and fell off the star's bed, and was unresponsive for three minutes.

Thankfully, Katy's assistant Tamra saved the day when she performed CPR on the tiny dog and managed to bring her back from the brink.

In a video shared by the 'Swish Swish' singer, Tamra said at the time:

"I pushed on her little chest and I blew in her mouth and I brought her back to life."

Tamra added that she learned the life-saving trick after watching a viral video in which a squirrel was resuscitated after being electrocuted.

After the terrifying incident, Katy took her pup to the vet, where she received an IV and an X-ray, and she was back to her bouncy self before long.