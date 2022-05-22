Disney Plus will keep the commercials on the ad-supported model PG, says report.

The streaming service is trying to “careful” be mindful to maintain their family-friendly branding by prohibiting advertisements for alcoholic drinks, political campaigns and other more adult themes when they launch the cheaper subscription, which is expected to debut in late 2022.

According to Variety, sources explained that “"Disney is being careful, according to two media buyers with knowledge of recent discussions between the company and advertising agencies, wary of overwhelming the streaming outlet with a glut of ads that might obscure the service’s family-friendly environment."

The outlet also reported that the new model intends to have four minutes of ads in an hour, which is still much less than traditional network television, and Disney’s own channels, which air roughly 11.7 minutes of commercials an hour.

In addition, they will deploy other measures to show ads being shown during their content aimed at preschool children. However, sources close to Disney say this could be to stop their competitors’ selling their content and wares to their target market.

Their rivals - such as Netflix, who have been fighting users sharing their passwords with people outside of their home - have also flirted with adding commercials to their content.

Reed Hastings, Netflix’s co-CEO said: “Those that have followed Netflix know that I’ve been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much as I’m a fan of that, I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice. And allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising-tolerant get what they want, makes a lot of sense.”