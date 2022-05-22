Rose Leslie "couldn't believe her luck" when she was cast in 'Game of Thrones.'

The 35-year-old actress - who is married to former co-star Kit Harington and has a thirteen-month-old son with him - joined the cast of the HBO fantasy series during the second season as Ygritte and had the "time of her life" filming on location for the recurring role.

She said: "I couldn’t believe my luck: I was standing on the edge of a beautiful mountain with this incredible landscape ahead of me and a camera crew behind me and I was, what, 24? I was having the time of my life! I feel like I’ve always been able to do this. I feel very fortunate to be able to walk down the road and not get asked to say ‘You know nothing’, but because it happens so rarely, if I ever do get asked, I’ll be like, ‘Yes, of course!’”

The former 'Downton Abbey' star also opened up about the birth of her son - whose name she has not released to the public - and explained that the process as full of different emotions.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "I had only ever come across the narrative of ‘When your newborn is in your arms, or when he’s placed on your chest, your purpose is here and everything makes sense and this little light is everything that you’ve ever wished for. Going into labour, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t wait for this magical moment!’ I am not taking anything away from that moment – obviously it’s magical – but it was many other emotions as well. And it took me a while to process what they were, and because of that, I think it’s quite important to speak about it. Because I’m not the only one who feels this way. You feel like you’re somehow already on the back foot if you’re experiencing anything but love."