Mark Hoppus is "grateful" to be alive one year after starting chemotherapy.

The 50-year-old musician - who is best known as the bassist for rock band Blink-182 - announced back in June 2021 that he was undergoing treatment for cancer and was declared cancer-free just months later and marked one year since treatment began as he prepared to attend the wedding of his bandmate Travis Barker to reality star Kourtney Kardashian in Italy.

He wrote on Instagram: "A year ago I was in chemotherapy. Today I'm here. Grateful."

The 'I Miss You' rocker - who is married to Skye Hoppus and has 19-year-old son Jack with her - announced that he is cancer free back in September 2021.

At the time, he said: "Thank you God and universe and family and friends and everyone who sent support and kindness and love," he wrote at the time. "Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

Just months earlier, Mark had revealed that he was battling stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma on Twitter but felt "blessed" to be working with "incredible" medical staff to fight it even though he was "scared."

He tweeted: "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. My cancer's not bone-related, it's blood-related. My blood is trying to kill me!"