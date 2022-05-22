Gwyneth Paltrow is not in competition with Kourtney Kardashian.

The 49-year-old actress founded cosmetics company Goop - which offers a range of high-end cosmetics and beauty products - back in 2008 while reality TV star Kourtney, 43, founded similar company Poosh in 2019 but Gwyneth has slammed rumours of "competition" between the pair as "patriarchy bull****."

She said: "This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bull****. There is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams."

However, the 'Shallow Hal' star went on to admit that while she used to "fall prey" of competitive thinking in the past, she now feels "happy" when a fellow star launches a brand and believes used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from that there is room for everyone in the business.

Asked about the perceived rivalry between herself and Kourtney during an Instagram Live Q A, she added: "Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses. There is a place for all of us. Kourtney Kardashian is a really good person. [With my business] ,I have to have the hard conversations more frequently. Still with kindness, but don't pussyfoot around."

Meanwhile, the Academy Award-winning actress -who has 18-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 16 from her former marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin - was also asked about the relationship she has with her teenager and joked that she feels "old" after Apple celebrated the milestone birthday.

She said: ""It feels OLD and also awesome I'm really proud of who she is."