Laura Dern thinks that the age gap between her character and Sam Neill in 'Jurassic Park' was "appropriate at the time."

The 55-year-old actress starred alongside Sam, 74, as the romantic leads in the dinosaur blockbuster back in 1993 but has now commented that their 20-year age gap was only appropriate back when the movie was made and expressed her shock that the media picked up on it.

She said: "At the time, the age gap was a completely appropriate age difference for a leading man and lady! It never occurred to me until I opened a magazine and there was an article called ‘Old geezers and gals’. People like Harrison Ford and Sean Connery acting with much younger people. There I was, on the list. I thought, ‘Come on. It can’t be true.’

“But it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill. And it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was, like, ‘Wow! We’re not the same age?’"

In the joint interview, co-star Sam explained that the 'Jurassic' film series - which has so far spawned six films in its franchise since its debut in the 1990s - has always been a "metaphor for the dangers of uncontrolled business interests."

He told The Sunday Times: "Jurassic films have always been a metaphor for the dangers of uncontrolled, shall we say, business interests?” Neill says with raised eyebrows. “And I’m not in any way antiscience, but one has to be judicious and careful, and Jurassic has always had that theme bubbling under it."