Kit Harington has joined the cast of 'Blood for Dust'.

The 35-year-old actor - who is known for his role as Jon Snow in the HBO epic fantasy television series 'Game of Thrones' - will team up with fellow stars Scoot McNairy, and Josh Lucas for the upcoming action thriller, which will be directed by Rod Blackhurst from a story co-written by Rod and David Ebeltoft.

Rod told Variety: "While ‘Blood For Dust’ is a story born from the realities of our times, it’s also a pulse pounding thriller about family, pain, greed, mobile defibrillator units, the American dream and its contradictions therein. I’m beyond grateful to be getting into the trenches alongside Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington and Josh Lucas — all of them fathers, like myself, working to take care of our families while anxiously wondering what the future of our times has in store as we tell this parable of America."

While there is no release date for the thriller as yet, the synopsis promises that the movie will focus on "former friends" who get caught up in in the drugs business.

The synopsis reads: "Former friends Cliff (McNairy), a traveling salesman struggling to make a living, and Ricky (Harington), an illegal-weapons dealer making serious money, reconnect one fateful day. Hoping to make some quick cash, Cliff agrees to partner with the violent Ricky, who is expanding his business to include cross-state drug and gun deliveries for John, a mid-level American cartel boss (Lucas). Reluctantly he agrees to retrofit his beat-up station wagon to carry dozens of kilos of drugs. When Ricky turns a simple exchange into a bloodbath to eliminate the competition, Cliff is forced to grapple with a harsh new reality."