Jodie Comer's fans alerted security after they spotted a man behaving "oddly" outside the theatre where she's been performing.

The 'Killing Eve' actress is currently starring in 'Prima Facie' at the Harold Pinter theatre in London's West End and just a few weeks after well-wishers reported the "worrying" behaviour of a man holding flowers as he waited for the blonde beauty outside the stage door he returned to the venue again last week.

CCTV footage at the theatre was examined after the first incident, but last weekend, fans again spotted the same man, who appeared to be in his 40s, behaving "oddly" outside the building.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “The man was dressed smartly in a blue shirt, with a jumper over his shoulders.

“He seemed to be trying to act casually but kept moving around.

“First he was across the road, then he moved to one side, and then another.

“It seemed like he didn’t want too many people to pick up on the fact he was there.

“That night, Jodie came out and got straight into her car.

“But some of her die-hard fans recognised him and pointed him out to security.

“They identified him as the same man who had raised concerns before.

“The staff registered their warning and told them that Jodie isn’t stopping to greet fans outside the stage door at the moment.

“They insisted that her safety is paramount.”

Last year, a man in France was arrested after sending death threats to the 29-year-old star, in which he threatened to "create carnage".

The man was also believed to have tracked down members of her extended family and sent threats to them via Instagram and their personal emails.

There is no suggestion it was the same person spotted at the theatre recently.