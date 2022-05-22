Andrea Boccelli will perform at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

The 63-year-old opera singer and his wife Victoria will be among the guests when the couple tie the knot in front of family and friends in Italy on Sunday (22.05.22) afternoon, and as part of the evening celebrations, the tenor is going to sing, People magazine reports.

The couple are set to tie the knot at Castello Brown in Portofino, and on Saturday (21.05.22), they hosted a pre-wedding lunch for guests in San Fruttuso, with 'The Kardashians' star donning a black minidress with a Virgin Mary emblem and a black veil for the event.

According to reports, Kourtney's sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian and Kylie and Jendall Jenner, her mother Kris Jenner, Kris' partner Corey Gamble, and her three children will be in attendance, but her former partner Scott Disick - with whom she has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven - has not been invited.

On Travis' side, his son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, will be there, as will his Blink-182 bandmates.

Both the bride and group will also have "a few" close pals at the wedding, which will take place at Castello Brown.

The stunning venue sits on top of a hill and boasts stunning harbour views.

Kourtney and Travis have rented out the entire castle, which was built during Roman times as a military defense, and as well as their four-day Italian celebration, they are also planning another huge reception for their friends back in Los Angeles "in the near future".

The couple - who got engaged last October - officially married in a small service in Santa Barbara last Sunday following a "practice" wedding in Las Vegas back in March

The newlyweds recently shared a series of black-and-white snaps from their legal wedding on Instagram, in which Poosh founder wowed in a Dolce and Gabbana gown with a price tag of £1,474, complete with a bodice with a heart on the bust, while rock star Travis wore an all-black blazer-style jacket and trousers.

In one snap, the pair are joined by Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell and Travis' dad Randy, who were the witnesses.

Although the loved-up pair were thought to have tied the knot during a ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in March, the wedding wasn't legally binding because they did not obtain a marriage license.

This is the third marriage for 46-year-old Travis, who was briefly married to first wife Melissa Kennedy between 2001 and 2002, before he went on to tie the knot with the mother of his children, Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney has never wed until now.