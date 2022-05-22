Sir Mick Jagger thinks Harry Styles "just has a superficial resemblance" to his younger self.

The 'As It Was' hitmaker has often been compared to the veteran Rolling Stones frontman and although the 78-year-old rocker can see similarities in their looks, he suggested the former One Direction star isn't a patch on him when it comes to his singing and dancing abilities.

He told Sunday Times Culture magazine: “I like Harry — we have an easy relationship.

“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous. And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

Meanwhile with the Rolling Stones preparing to embark on their 'Sixty' tour next month, the 'Satisfaction' rocker admitted their high-energy shows have become much more "challenging" now the band are getting older, particularly as they are determined to push themselves as hard as they ever did.

Mick said: “Rock’n’roll, or any kind of pop music honestly, isn’t supposed to be done when you’re in your seventies.

"It wasn’t designed for that. Doing anything high-energy at this age is really pushing it. But that makes it even more challenging. So it’s, like, ‘OK, we’ve got to f****** do this right,’ but it’s got to be as full-on as possible. Of course you could do another type of music — we’ve got lots of ballads. I could sit on a chair.

“I don’t see it quite as Val Doonican. I remember something about a cardigan? I mean, Perry Como used to sit on a stool.”

And the group dismissed the idea they could follow Abba and send their hologram likenesses on the road instead.

Guitarist Keith Richards said: “What’s the point of that?. I’m dying to leave home for a few days. I’d never leave the house otherwise.”