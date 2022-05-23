Mandy Moore plans to take a little break from acting to be mom.

The 38-year-old actress-and-singer has revealed she plans to spend some quality time with her 15-month-old son Gus - whom she has with husband Taylor Goldsmith - before deciding what to do next after the last episode of her hit NBC family drama 'This Is Us' wraps this week.

Mandy - who is preparing to bid an emotional farewell to the character Rebecca Pearson, whom she has played since 2016 - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was pregnant with Gus all throughout the fifth season and then I went back to work when he was a month old.

"So, I'm excited to be a mom for a minute, then figure out what I wanna do after that."

Meanwhile, the 'Candy' singer recently revealed she gets parenting inspiration from her 'This Is Us' alter ego.

Mandy hailed her character as the "ultimate guide" when it comes to raising her family.

She said: "I've been so lucky to have the ultimate guide with Rebecca. She's human and fallible, but her family and being a mother are always her top priority."

With the show set to end after six seasons, Mandy was thankful to have her new album, 'In Real Life', to focus on.

She added: "I feel grateful that I have the emotional catharsis of the record coming out and being able to go out on the road and process everything. I'm definitely feeling all of the things!"

Despite his young age, Gus is already showing signs of following in his parents' musical footsteps.

Mandy said: "He has no choice. He loves it when Dad plays the guitar and when Mom and Dad sing to him. But the gibberish songs I sing to him while I'm changing his diaper, those will live in our house only!

"We're just having so much fun. He's walking now, he's talking. He gives kisses, and he's like a little parrot. He loves the moon and every day he wakes up and says, 'Moon go away?' It's just the best."

Mandy worked on with her album with her husband and members of his band Dawes, and chronicled their attempts trying to conceive amidst the coronavirus pandemic.