Chadwick Boseman was honoured on the set of 'Black Panther 2.'

The tragic star - who played the title role in the MCU movie 'Black Panther' in 2018 - died at the age of 43 back in 2020 as a result of complications related to colon cancer, with the cast of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' aiming to "honour his legacy" as they filmed the sequel.

Letitia Wright - who stars as Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - told Variety: "We honoured him by committing ourselves to this story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise. And we just committed every day to working hard no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances!"

The 28-year-old actress - who plays the younger sister of Black Panther, with Marvel choosing to retire Chadwick's character altogether -stars alongside Luptio N'Yongo and Martin Freeman and went on to explain that the whole cast worked as a "team" to overcome "difficult situations."

She added: "A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team and we poured everything into this movie, so I'm excited for you to see it."

Letitia's comments come just days after Martin Freeman, 50, explained that it was "odd" and "sad" to make the movie without Chadwick around.

He said: "was odd. Of course, it was odd with Chadwick [Boseman] not being there. There’s no way around that. I think everyone would find it pretty strange and sad, but at the same time, life things don’t just end. It’s not like, 'Well, that’s happened, so we just all have to go off and never do it again'. But it was odd."

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is currently in post-production, and is set for release exclusively in cinemas on November 11, 2022.