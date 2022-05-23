Johnny Depp is expected to return to the witness stand for a second time on Monday (22.05.22).

The Hollywood actor has sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in which she recalled being a victim of domestic abuse, and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star star took the stand to testify two weeks ago, but he is set to return to be quizzed under oath once again.

A source close to his legal team told 'Entertainment Tonight': "(Depp) will almost certainly take the stand first thing next week".

The report suggests Johnny will be called by the defence as a witness for Amber's team, and will be the third person to take the stand when court resumes on Monday, after an anatomy expert and an Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) expert.

Johnny filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber, while the 'Aquaman' star countersued for $100 million because she didn't mention him by name, and their explosive court case has been taking place in Virginia over the last few weeks.

The trial began on April 11 and is now entering its final week.

Amber alleged during her testimony that she was beaten and threatened by her husband and accused him of abusing drugs and alcohol during their volatile marriage.

The 'Black Mass' actor has denied his ex-wife's allegations of abusive behaviour and recently declared in court he has lost "nothing less than everything" as a result of the claims.

Asked what he has lost following the publication of Amber's essay, he said: "Nothing less than everything. "When the allegations were made [and] rapidly circling the globe, telling people I was a drunken cocaine-fuelled menace who beat women – suddenly in my 50s – it’s over. You’re done. "So what did it do to me? What effect did it have on me? I put it to you this way, no matter the outcome of this trial, the second the allegations were made against me, the accusations, the second that more and more metastasised and turned into fodder for the media, once that happened, I lost then."

The case continues.