Woody Harrelson is to star in 'The Entertainment System is Down'.

The 60-year-old actor will reunite with director Ruben Ostlund following the pair's collaboration on the movie 'Triangle of Sadness'.

Speaking at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday (22.05.22), following the premiere of 'Triangle of Sadness', Woody said: "Ruben is a maestro so my interest was to work with Ruben. I'm going to be in his next film whether he wants it or not."

Ostlund has been developing the film for the past couple of years by collecting anecdotes from people across the world – but the actual script is still in an early stage.

'The Entertainment System is Down' will be a comedy with a sociological edge. The project is set onboard a long-haul flight and is inspired by Aldous Huxley's dystopian novel 'Brave New World'.

Ostlund also suggested what part Woody will be playing in the upcoming film.

The director said: "(Woody) is going to play a captain on an airplane."

Ostlund has explained that the movie would be like an experimental lab looking at human behaviour from different "air rages" among passengers which he said are "more frequent when economy passengers board through business class".

He told Variety: "In a world controlled by advanced entertainment systems, you have people stuck on a long flight with no screens to look at. I'm curious to see if people will start talking to each other or what will happen."

In 'Triangles of Sadness', Woody plays a rabid Marxist who is the captain of a cruise for the super-rich. The yacht sinks and leaves the survivors – including a fashion model celebrity couple – marooned on an island.

The 'True Detective' star loved playing a character who carries the "message of the film" and described working with Ostlund as "one of the greatest experiences of my life".