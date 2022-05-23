Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Naomi Ackie have joined the cast of Bong Joon-ho's new film.

The trio will join Robert Pattinson in the Oscar-winning director's follow-up to the acclaimed 'Parasite'.

The untitled movie is based on the novel 'Mickey7' by Edward Ashton and Bong will write, direct and produce for his production company Offscreen.

While the film will be inspired by the novel, insiders say that Bong's past experience with adaptations could mean that his version may be slightly different from the novel's.

The story follows Mickey7 – a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonise the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there is a mission that is too dangerous – even suicidal – the crew turns to Mickey.

After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.

Meanwhile, Mark is also set to star in the movie 'Poor Things'.

The 54-year-old actor will feature alongside Emma Stone in the film from 'The Favourite' director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The project is a reimagining of Mary Shelley's classic horror novel 'Frankenstein' and is based on a novel by Scottish author Alasdair Gray.

According to Collider, the story has been described as both a "hilarious political allegory" and a "send-up of Victorian literature" as well as "a thought-provoking duel between the desires of men and the independence of women".

Emma will play the role of Bella Baxter, who is described as "a volatile, oversexed, emancipated woman and a female Frankenstein".

When she drowns herself to escape her abusive husband (played by Ruffalo), Bella's brain is replaced by that of her unborn child.