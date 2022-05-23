Bam Margera has broken his wrist for the 10th time in a freak skateboarding accident after taking time out from an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting to try some tricks.

The 'Jackass ' star was attending an AA meeting across the road from a skate park and took his chance to try out some moves during a 30-minute break in the session - but one trick went horribly wrong and left him with broken bones.

Bam told TMZ.com it's the 10th time he's smashed that wrist and he won't be taking any pain medication during his recovery because he doesn't want to derail his progress in addiction therapy.

The 42-year-old star is a former pro skateboarder and though he has retired from professional competitions, he still enjoys spending time trying out tricks.

He's spent years battling addiction issues and was admitted to hospital in 2009 after a four-day drinking binge left him seriously ill.

Bam entered rehab that year but left after four days. He later returned to treatment in 2015 but also failed to complete the program.

He later opened up about his addiction and mental health issues, revealing he has been suffering from anxiety, bipolar disorder and bulimia nervosa.

In 2018, he entered rehab for a third time and was back in treatment a year later.

Bam's troubles continued over the next few years and he was reportedly excluded from his TV stunt team's 2022 movie 'Jackass Forever' due to his issues.

However, he told TMZ this week that he's been part of a rehab program in Florida for 12 months and is hoping he will be able to kick his addictions for good.