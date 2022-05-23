Meredith Garretson loves that Ali MacGraw “always stands out” with her outfits.

‘The Offer’ star - who portrays the Academy Award winning wife of studio head Robert Evans in the Paramount Plus series following the production of Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Godfather’ - stored “gorgeous images” of her wearing Halston and other 70s fashions before she snagged the role.

The brunette beauty told InStyle: "In my phone, before I ever got cast in this part, I had pictures of her. Because there's some images of her from the seventies, some beautiful images of her in this long caftan, like posed on this chair, and her in like Halston. There's these gorgeous images of her that I always thought were iconic style images. I read a lot about how she likes to try on different styles. She was very into fashion in kind of an intellectual way as well, like studying it and learning about it. And she would play with different styles. What I love about her is that she always stands out. She took some really interesting fashion risks. I feel like she was constantly trying things."

Meredith - who stars opposite actor Matthew Goode in the movie - found it hard to talk about playing the ‘Love Story’ star because the actress - now 83 - is “going to see this show”.

She said: “I'm verklempt talking about her because I'm such a fangirl. The thing about it is she's a living, breathing person. She's a person who is going to see this show, and who is alive. I can never be her, and I didn't want to imitate her.”

Meredith says she tried to balance "playing the Ali MacGraw who we saw in films and the private Ali MacGraw, the person who she was when the camera wasn't rolling."