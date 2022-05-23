Mario Lopez is creating a line of footwear.

The ‘Access Hollywood’ host is working with SCL Footwear to bring to life an eponymous line of shoes - aimed at men and boys - in both formal and casual styles after he launched a similar line in 2018 with the American Exchange Group.

According to WWD, The 48-year-old television personality will be making the collection represent his own lifestyle and personal choices.

Mario - who already collaborates with various lifestyle and brands such as cookie company ‘Chips Ahoy’ and his ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ watch collection - will make the collection represent his own personal tastes and way of life.

The ‘Saved By the Bell’ star - who has 11-year-old daughter Gia, eight-year-old Dominic and two-year-old Santino with wife Courtney, 39 - will work on making the shoes costs between $50 to $70 for

According to a spokesperson for SCL Footwear, the move is the “best” move for Mario’s “nationally growing” brand.

They added: “Mario has a certain affinity for footwear and felt that having stylish footwear with added comfort is the perfect complement to a man’s wardrobe.”

Through the deal done through ACI Licensing, the Emmy winner - who boasts 2 million Instagram followers and reaches an estimated 1.4 viewers daily on his NBC entertainment show - star will be doing business with the same manufacturer that produces shoes for Daisy Fuentes, Goodyear, Outdoor Life and many others.