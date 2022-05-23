Mario Lopez is creating a line of footwear

© BANG Media International

Tags

Mario Lopez is creating a line of footwear.

The ‘Access Hollywood’ host is working with SCL Footwear to bring to life an eponymous line of shoes - aimed at men and boys - in both formal and casual styles after he launched a similar line in 2018 with the American Exchange Group.

According to WWD, The 48-year-old television personality will be making the collection represent his own lifestyle and personal choices.

Mario - who already collaborates with various lifestyle and brands such as cookie company ‘Chips Ahoy’ and his ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ watch collection - will make the collection represent his own personal tastes and way of life.

The ‘Saved By the Bell’ star - who has 11-year-old daughter Gia, eight-year-old Dominic and two-year-old Santino with wife Courtney, 39 - will work on making the shoes costs between $50 to $70 for

According to a spokesperson for SCL Footwear, the move is the “best” move for Mario’s “nationally growing” brand.

They added: “Mario has a certain affinity for footwear and felt that having stylish footwear with added comfort is the perfect complement to a man’s wardrobe.”

Through the deal done through ACI Licensing, the Emmy winner - who boasts 2 million Instagram followers and reaches an estimated 1.4 viewers daily on his NBC entertainment show - star will be doing business with the same manufacturer that produces shoes for Daisy Fuentes, Goodyear, Outdoor Life and many others.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend