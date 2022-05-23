Thousands of iPhone users soon won't be able to use WhatsApp.

The Meta-owned messaging service is ending support for iPhones using iOS 10 or iOS 11 operating software.

This means iPhone models released before 2014, such as the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C, and those not able to upgrade to iOS 12, will no longer be able to use the app.

According to WaBetaInfo, October 24 is the cut-off point.

The customer support page now reads: “Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.

“To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them.

“These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”

Similarly, Android users anything older than Google's OS 4.1 will be impacted.