Amazon is trialling having drivers deliver packages from shopping malls.

The e-commerce giant is seeing if having its contracted Flex drivers pick up and deliver parcels from malls is a more efficient way to get packages to customers.

According to Bloomberg, the program has been running since last year, and aims to help them deliver same-day or two-day deliveries on time.

Amazon spokesperson Lauren Samaha told The Verge: “This is just another way we are able to connect Amazon sellers with customers via convenient delivery options."

It's reported that malls in Chandler, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Tysons Corner, Virginia are part of the test in the US.