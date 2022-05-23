Karlie Kloss is “extremely aware” that the fashion industry’s negative effect on the environment.

The face of Adidas’ ‘Run For the Oceans’ campaign - who is launching her third collaboration with the athletic brand - knows “there’s a lot of room for improvement” of the poor ecological credentials of fashion after experts estimate it accounts for 10 per cent of global carbon emissions.

The 29-year-old supermodel told Marie Claire: “I’m extremely aware of the impact the industry has on our ecosystems - there’s a lot of room for improvement. There’s so much work to be done, as an industry, to continue to strive for healthier oceans and a healthier planet.:

Karlie - who has 13-month-old son Levi with her husband Josh Kushner, a 36-year-old entrepreneur - fully realised the problem after looking into it and is interested in being “creative” in fixing it.

She said: “I started to research the impact of the fashion industry as a whole on water waste and so on. As an industry, we’re one of the most polluting, which got me thinking about how can we innovate, and how we create materials as an industry. How can we be creative and solve this problem?”

Karlie revealed how her findings helped influence her decisions when adding to her personal wardrobe.

She said: “If I’m thinking about buying something, I think holistically. I’ll ask myself, ‘Am I going going to wear this many times over?’ If not, then I won’t purchase.”

The ‘Kode With Klossy’ founder admitted to being inspired by the “brilliant young people” she works with as a part of her tech enterprise.

Karlie said: “They’re all brilliant young people who are using their coding skills to make a difference. Seeing their passion in this space made realise my role in helping do whatever I can, as well.”