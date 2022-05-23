Apple, Amazon and Disney have been tipped as potential buyers for gaming giant EA.

Reports suggest bosses at the company, which is behind games such as 'Need for Speed', 'The Sims' and 'FIFA', are "pursuing a sale" by approaching possible partners.

Puck.news reports the three major media companies could all be in line to either snap up EA or move ahead with a merger.

The report suggests EA CEO Andrew Wilson has been in talks with Apple, Amazon and Disney as well as other big names after previous negotiations with American media firm NBCUniversal fell through.

It states EA is moving forward with plans after being given a boost by news of Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The report reads: "Several sources familiar with these talks say EA has been persistent in pursuing a sale, and has only grown more emboldened in the wake of the Microsoft-Activision deal.

"Others say that EA is primarily interested in a merger arrangement that would allow Wilson to remain as chief executive of the combined company."

Although EA bosses have yet to comment on the swirling speculation, a statement issued to Kotaku.com states they are looking towards a bright future.

The statement reads: "We are proud to be operating from a position of strength and growth, with a portfolio of amazing games, built around powerful IP, made by incredibly talented teams, and a network of more than half a billion players. We see a very bright future ahead."