Fans of tactical shooter video game 'Rainbow Six Siege' are being treated to a crossover with Sega's crime film-inspired 'Yakuza’ franchise.

Bosses at French video game company Ubisoft have developed a new bundle which will turn two 'Rainbow Six Siege' operators into characters from the popular 'Yakuza’ series.

The options include 're-skinning' a character from 'Rainbow Six Siege' as 'Yakuza' detective Kaoru Sayama while another gives players the chance to dress up an operator as reformed gangster Kazuma Kiryu.

Both characters will come with specially decorated guns.

A trailer for the project teased another character bundle could be on the way with reports suggesting the character will be Goro Majima.

A statement posted on the official Rainbow Six Siege reads: "Discover the brand-new

@RGGStudio Yakuza bundle for our Japanese Operators. Embody justice and honor like never before. This includes a dashing set for both Echo and Hibana. Available on May 24th!"

'Yakuza' games are crime dramas inspired by films focusing on Japanese organised crime syndicates known as the 'Yakuza'.

Kazuma Kiryu is the best known character - former gangster with the Tojo Clan with a large dragon tattoo.

'Rainbow Six Siege' is the six game in the 'Seige' series based around the 1998 novel 'Rainbow Six' by Tom Clancy.

The story revolves around a fictional international counter-terrorist unit with the code name Rainbow and the book features the character John Clark, who is known to fans from the Jack Ryan series.

The last game in the series was called 'Rainbow Six Extraction' and it was released internationally in January 2022.