Bosses at games giant Capcom have hinted they could be interested in reviving classic franchises such as 'Lost Planet' and 'Power Stone'.

The Japanese video games developer has found huge success over the years with blockbuster titles such as 'Resident Evil' and 'Street Fighter'.

However, a new report suggests the firm could be looking at breathing new life into other games franchises which have been dormant for many years.

Videogameschronicle.com reports Capcom representatives were asked if they have any plans for their library of classic games titles during an investor relations Q A session.

They reportedly replied: "We are currently putting together plans for our pipeline based on-demand data from the market ... Going forward, we will continue to take customers’ wishes into consideration while devising our title line-up."

The response suggests there could be hope for fans of classic games which haven't been given a new entry in many years.

Other games held by the company include 'Okami' and 'Darkstalkers'.

Two years ago, Capcom bosses announced plans to release their first original franchise since 2012 - 'Pragmata'.

It had been due for release in 2020 marking exactly 10 years since they dropped their last original international games offering, 2012’s Dragon’s Dogma.

However, 'Pragmata' has since been delayed until 2023, with company bosses thanking fans for their "patience".

They said in a statement: "Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to shift the release window to 2023.

"In the meantime, we have a brand new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience."