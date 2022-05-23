Cybill Shepherd "will always love" Bruce Willis.

'Die Hard' legend Bruce, 67, has stepped away from the big screen after finding it increasingly difficult to manage his lines on set after being diagnosed with aphasia, which affects language and speech and can also impact reading and writing, and his former 'Moonlighting' co-star has sent her support.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "I will always love Bruce."

Speaking at the Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles, Cybill fondly recalled working with the Hollywood veteran on their 1980s TV show and admitted she was always "very attracted" to him.

She added: "I just have to say one thing about Bruce. No one else was ever considered for the part when he walked in the room.

"My temperature went up 10 degrees. That meant two things to me: one, I was very attracted to him, two, I would never act on it, 'cause we were both very attracted to each other.”

During her interview with Extra, Cybill also explained she was keen to attend the gala to help raise awareness of multiple sclerosis (MS) as her daughter Clementine has been diagnosed with the degenerative neurological condition.

She said: "I remember the day when I went with my daughter Clementine up to University of California San Francisco, to one of the experts on multiple sclerosis, and it was a positive. She’s done great though. I couldn’t ask for more. My darling Clementine."

Bruce announced his decision to walk away from Hollywood in a statement released by his family earlier this year, which read: "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities ...

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him ... "