Kourtney Kardashian included a sweet tribute to her husband Travis Barker in her wedding day outfit by having an image based on his head tattoo stitched into her veil.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star exchanged vows with the Blink-182 drummer for a third time at a lavish ceremony in Italy on Sunday (22.05.22) and she walked down the aisle wearing a white mini-dress with a long hand-embroidered veil featured a Virgin Mary motif.

It has since emerged the design of the veil was personal to Kourtney as the image stitched into the fabric is based on a tattoo inked on her husband's head.

Underneath the picture, Kourtney's veil featured the words 'family loyalty respect' which also mirrors Travis' tattoo.

The pair wed in the Italian seaside town of Portofino and Kourtney's veil also featured flowers said to have been inspired by the resort's flowers.

Kourtney and Travis' wedding was reportedly a partnership with Dolce and Gabbana with both the bride and groom wearing pieces designed by the Italian fashion duo.

The reality TV star wore a white lace and silk mini-dress for the ceremony with Vogue reporting the corset design was inspired by "1960s Italian lingerie", while the rocker said "I do" in a stylish black suit.

Kourtney later changed into black mini-dress with matching veil for the reception, which took place at a castle called Castello Brown overlooking Portofino's harbour.

It followed a ceremony at Villa Olivetta, a mansion owned by Da G designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

The wedding was attended by the couple's famous friends and family including her sisters Kim and Khloe and mum Kris Jenner, with many of them also turning out in D G designs.

Kourtney's daughter Penelope, nine, and Travis' daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, served as bridesmaids and wore matching dresses.

After the wedding, the reality star expressed her joy at being able to collaborate with the design duo, telling Vogue: "Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way."