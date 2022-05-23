Noel Gallagher was left nursing two black eyes and covered in blood amid Manchester City's title celebrations.

The 54-year-old star watched his beloved soccer team win the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on Sunday (22.05.22), but the celebrations turned sour when Noel collided with defender Ruben Dias' dad.

The former Oasis star told talkSPORT: "Let me tell you what happened to me yesterday. So as the third goal goes in, right, there is absolute bedlam.

"As you can imagine, in the stadium where we sit, Reuben Diaz's family are in the box, a couple of boxes up.

"So I'm jumping around like an idiot, passing my 11-year-old son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone is lifting him up, and I turn around and Ruben Dias' dad runs straight into me, headbutts me while I'm on the floor covered in blood."

City came from 2-0 down against Aston Villa to win the match and retain the Premier League title.

But Noel missed the last few minutes of the game because of his injuries.

He shared: "I don't see the last two minutes I've got to get taken down by the St John Ambulance and had to get stitched up.

"I've got stitches in my top lip, I've got two black eyes ... as I'm going down the corridor [Pep Guardiola is] running up crying and we kind of hug each other and he says 'What's up with your face?' And I was like, 'Go see the players, nothing to do with me'.

"And if you've seen me today, I look like I've just arrived home from the eighties, from Elland Road. I look like I've had my head smashed in. It's unbelievable.

"A lot of City fans are asking, 'You alright? What's happened?' and I said - you'll never guess."