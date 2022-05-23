Amanda Abbington feels she's entered the "second half" of her life.

The 48-year-old actress has Grace, 13, and Joe, 16, with her ex-partner Martin Freeman - but Amanda is now in a new chapter of her life with Jonathan Goodwin.

She shared: "We had 16 years together and two amazing children. We broke up for reasons that were personal but we had a great time. Now we’ve moved on. He’s got a lovely girlfriend called Rachel and I’m engaged to the most amazing person.

"This is the second half of my life, which I’m going to be doing with him."

Despite this, Amanda has retained a good relationship with Martin, 50, and she's also hailed his parenting skills.

The actress told the Guardian newspaper: "He’s a great dad and we get on really well. We share the childcare and make sure they’re OK above everything else."

Jonathan was a professional escapologist and stunt performer until October, when he suffered a serious accident.

He was left permanently paralysed after the accident - but he "never once moaned about it".

Asked about receiving the news, Amanda shared: "It was one of the worst phone calls. But Jonathan is so strong. He’s a proper inspiration. He’s never once moaned about it.

"He’s sometimes nostalgic about what he did but at the same time it’s like, ‘This is the next chapter of my life now.’ A lot of people I know asked me, ‘Are you staying with him?’ I was like, ‘Yeah of course.’ I can’t imagine life without him. We have too much fun. He makes me laugh like no one else.

"None of it has felt insurmountable, not even his accident."