Liam Payne has split from Maya Henry.

The 28-year-old singer and Maya, 21, are reported to have called time on their romance in April.

A source told the MailOnline: "Liam and Maya are no longer together and split up for good over a month ago."

The news emerged after Liam was photographed with his arms wrapped around American model Aliana Mawla.

Maya subsequently asked fans not to send her the pictures and described the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker as her "fiance" - but a source close to Liam has suggested that Maya's comments were "misleading".

The insider explained: "Maya’s comments referring to Liam as her fiance are untrue and very misleading."

Maya - who rekindled her on/off romance with Liam in 2021 - took to social media to address the photos.

She said online: "I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiance wrapped around another woman.

"This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."

Meanwhile, Liam previously confessed he's "not been very good at relationships".

The singer - who has Bear, five, with his ex-partner Cheryl - also admitted he needs to "work" on himself.

The pop star - who shot to stardom as part of One Direction - shared: "I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.

"And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else."