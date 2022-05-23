Christina Perri is pregnant.

The 35-year-old singer has confirmed via social media that she's expecting her second child with husband Paul Costabile.

Christina - who has a four-year-old daughter called Carmella, but has previously suffered pregnancy losses - said on Twitter: "Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we’re very excited. We’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying every day to choose joy. [flower emoji] (sic)"

In the social media post, Carmella opens a gift box containing sonogram shots and she shows it to the camera. Confetti subsequently floats up into the sky and Carmella kisses her mom's growing baby bump.

Last year, meanwhile, Christina admitted she didn't think she'd "love again" after losing her baby daughter.

The ‘Jar of Hearts’ singer confirmed she'd suffered a miscarriage in early 2020, while her daughter Rosie was stillborn in November of the same year.

She later said via Instagram: "When we lost our daughter last November I thought I would never be OK again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again… and for lots of months I didn’t.

"But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love and joy. How to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards.

"It was so challenging and exhausting, but I can’t share enough about the power of inner work and healing. (sic)"

Christina admitted her recovery from the heartbreak had been a slow process.

She added: "I kept telling myself it would all be better by the summer. it would all be better by ocean city. I thought if we could just make it to ocean city we would be OK. And it was true. We made it here and we are OK."