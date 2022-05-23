Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz "didn't get along" when they first met.

The 23-year-old star and Nicola, 27, tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in April - but Nicola has now confessed that their first meeting at Coachella was an underwhelming experience.

She admitted: "We didn't get along at first."

The couple rearranged their wedding a number of times, after announcing their engagement in July 2020.

But Nicola is thrilled with how it turned out in the end.

The blonde beauty told the June issue of British Vogue magazine: "When the world was in lockdown, we went through different variations of what a wedding would look like. We weren't sure if we should do a small one earlier and then a big party.

"Eventually, we decided we wanted the big wedding as soon as it was possible to do it safely. And we're so happy we did. It was amazing to be in the presence of so many people we love again."

Brooklyn - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - added: "We didn't realise how much we missed that."

Brooklyn's parents tied the knot in 1999, when they had a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.

But Brooklyn and Nicola decided to look elsewhere for inspiration.

Nicola said: "Their wedding was incredible and those pictures are iconic, but the wedding we were most inspired by was Iman and David Bowie's."

The loved-up couple also enjoyed cheeseburgers, fries and chicken nuggets at the end of their big day.

Speaking about their after-party, Nicola - whose dad is a major investor in Wendy's, the American fast=food chain - explained: "We didn't eat at all until we got to the Wendy's truck, and then I had three burgers."

Brooklyn added: "It was my idea, a perfect final touch."

See the full feature in the June issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, May 24. (https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/article/inside-brooklyn-beckham-nicola-peltz-wedding-derek-blasberg)